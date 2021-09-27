Army Corp announces Mobile Communication Vehicle locations to help hurricane victims

US army Corp of Engineers (USACE) say three Mobile Communication Vehicles (MCVs) are in service to help hurricane victims.

At these sites those needing assistance can register for FEMA aid and the Blue Roof Free Roof Repair program.

The Blue Roof service is available to homes that serve as a primary residence and to permanently-occupied rental properties, Army Corp says.

The deadline to apply for the Blue Roof program is September 30, 2021 Operation BlueRoof aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made. The Parishes that have been identified are: Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Assumption, East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Pointe Coupe, St. Martin, St. Mary, Washington, and St. Helena Parish. This program is a free service to homeowners.

For more information visit: Blueroof.us or call (888) 766-3258

USACE vehicles and staff are at multiple sites. Days and dates for those sites are as follows:

Location 1 in Livingston Parish:



AMVETS Post 68, 26890 LA-42, Springfield, LA (Sept. 25-26)

Next in St. Charles Parish:



Community College 13145 US-90, Boutte, LA (Sept. 27-28)

Next in St. James Parish:



West Bank Reception Hall 2455 Hwy 18, Vacherie, LA (Sept. 29-30)

Location 2 in St. Martin Parish:



Bayou L'Ourse Community Center, 1213 Highway 662, Morgan City, LA (Sept. 26)

Next in Assumption Parish



Pierre Part Library, 2800 Highway 70S, Pierre Port, LA (Sept. 27-28)

Next in St. James Parish:



Lutcher Senior Center, 2631 Louisiana Ave., Lutcher, LA (Sept. 29-30)

Location 3 in Terrebonne Parish:



Dulac Library, 200 Badou, Dulac, LA (Sept. 26-27)

200 Badou, Dulac, LA Knights of Columbus, 1331 Dr. Beatrous Rd., Theriot, LA (Sept. 28-29)

Note: Locations are subject to change.

