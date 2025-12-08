Archdiocese settlement with survivors approved

In a landmark ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Grabill has approved a $230 million settlement between the Archdiocese of New Orleans and hundreds of survivors of clergy sex abuse, marking an end to one of the darkest chapters in the 232-year history of the local Roman Catholic Church, the Times Picayune is reporting.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans confirmed to the newspaper that the plan was approved early Monday.

The plan is set to go into effect later this month and will create a settlement trust funded over several years. The archdiocese will contribute $70 million, with $60 million coming from its parishes and charities, $30 million from settling insurers, and $70 million in anticipated proceeds from the pending sale of Christopher Homes, a portfolio of low-income elderly senior housing, the newspaper reports.

To read the rest of the story with all the details, click here.