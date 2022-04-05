Archdiocese: New Orleans area nun kidnapped in Africa

The Archdiocese of New Orleans says a Marianite Sister from Louisiana has been kidnapped in Africa where she has been stationed since 2014.

On Tuesday morning, officials with the Archdiocese were informed that Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson had been abducted from the parish in Yalgo, Bukina Faso.

According to Bishop Theophile Nare of the Kaya Diocese, 83-year-old Sr. Suellen Tennyson was abducted overnight between April 4 and 5 and taken to an unknown destination by "Unidentified Armed Men."

The diocese reports that kidnappers also vandalized the convent where Tennyson lived with other religious women.

“Until the search for her is successful, we remain in communion of prayer for the release of Sr. Suellen Tennyson,” Bishop Nare wrote in a statement released to media in Africa and Europe.

Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond joined in the appeal for the safe return of Tennyson.

“For many years, Sr. Suellen ministered to the people of the Archdiocese of New Orleans with great joy. Today, we express our sadness and shock at her abduction and offer our prayers for her safe return. Please join me in praying for Sr. Suellen, the Marianite Sisters of the Holy Cross, and all who know and love her during this difficult time.”

The Archdiocese of New Orleans says that according to media reports, Burkina Faso, one of the ten countries in the Sahel region of Africa, has been facing rampant violence occasioned by political crises. The city of Yalgo borders the province of Soum where armed groups are particularly active.

In this area, attacks against civilians have increased according to reports, they say.

