Arabi tornado was at least an EF3

The National Weather Service says that the tornado that touched down Tuesday night in St. Bernard Parish was at least an EF3.

Meteorologists say a survey of storm damage is currently underway in the area near Arabi to confirm the intensity.

A final assessment, including results of the entire survey, are expected to be completed within the next day or two.

A second tornado touched down in the area of Lacombe between 7:25 pm and 7:33 pm on March 22.

The NWS says damage indicated the Lacombe tornado was an EF1 with max winds of 90 mph.

National Weather Service

