Arabi tornado was at least an EF3

St. Bernard Damage.jpg
St. Bernard Parish Government
Posted at 12:53 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 13:53:39-04

The National Weather Service says that the tornado that touched down Tuesday night in St. Bernard Parish was at least an EF3.

Meteorologists say a survey of storm damage is currently underway in the area near Arabi to confirm the intensity.

A final assessment, including results of the entire survey, are expected to be completed within the next day or two.

A second tornado touched down in the area of Lacombe between 7:25 pm and 7:33 pm on March 22.

The NWS says damage indicated the Lacombe tornado was an EF1 with max winds of 90 mph.

Lacombe Tornado.jpg

