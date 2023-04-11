April is Safe Digging Month in Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has proclaimed the month of April as “Safe Digging Month” in Louisiana as part of a nationwide safety awareness campaign to draw attention to the importance of safe excavation.

In Louisiana, there are thousands of miles of utility lines and gas pipelines buried just beneath the surface. So if you or a contractor you hire is digging a hole to put in a new fence, a pool or a garden, you run the risk of hitting an underground line even by digging only a few inches, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana 811.

That’s why it is important for everyone to dial 811 and call Louisiana 811 at least two full business days before they dig. You just tell the operator your address and someone will come out and mark the location of buried lines, so you and your contractor can avoid them.

It’s simple, it’s free and it’s the law. All excavators and demolishers are required to notify Louisiana 811 before they begin work. The law applies to individuals as well as contractors, municipalities and others. Failure to notify can subject the excavator to fines and liability for damages to buried infrastructure.

