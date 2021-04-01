Applications open for French culture film grant

Applications are open for the 2021 French Culture Film Grant.

The $25,000 cash grant supports one Louisiana filmmaking team to create a new film (a short scripted film or feature-length documentary) featuring French culture and local talent.

According to organizers, the Create Louisiana French Culture Film Grant "champions indigenous talent and celebrates the diverse culture of Louisiana. The grant is an industry-building program that recognizes the creative community and the state’s deep connection to French and Francophone culture. This funding opportunity aids in those creative endeavors by offering the necessary resources for the next generation to tell stories of our past, current and future traditions."

Grant sponors include TV5MONDE, Cox Communication and Deep South Studios, along with new in-kind and financial partners, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) and La Foundation Louisiane.