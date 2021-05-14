Applications open for 100th State Police Cadet Academy Class

The Louisiana State Police is currently accepting applications for their 100th Cadet Academy Class.

The class is anticipated to start in early October 2021 and a new applicant application deadline has been set for May 24, 2021.

State Police say that over the 23-week academy, cadets will receive advanced State Police training in the areas of firearm proficiency, tactical driving, de-escalation techniques, advanced crash investigation, lawful use of force, implicit bias recognition, impaired driving detection, and effective communication and leadership skills.

Following training, newly graduated Troopers will participate in a 10 to 16-week field training program before beginning their careers.

Applications can be downloaded at http://laspc.dps.louisiana.gov and submitted electronically to the Louisiana State Police Commission.

The Cadet Class 100 application deadline for new applicants entering the hiring process is May 24, 2021 with a cadet testing deadline of May 28, 2021.

New applicants joining the hiring process after the May 24th deadline will continue advancing through the hiring steps preparing for future LSP cadet classes including an anticipated accelerated academy for current POST certified applicants.

Those interested can visit www.lsp.org/recruit.html for more information on the hiring process, qualifications, physical fitness standards, and frequently asked questions.

For additional questions and information contact LSP Recruiters at LSPRecruiting@LA.gov or visit Facebook .

Applicants not meeting minimum LSP qualifications, can apply for positions within the Louisiana Department of Public Safety Police through the Louisiana State Civil Service System.

For more information on the DPS Police please visit http://www.lsp.org/dps_police.html and http://www.civilservice.louisiana.gov .

