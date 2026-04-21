Another major wave expected; lights out tonight!

The Louisiana Wildlife Federation is urging Louisianans to go “Lights Out” tonight, April 21st, as another major wave of bird migration is expected across the state.

According to BirdCast, more than 150 million birds are predicted to migrate through the region tonight, with Louisiana seeing high migration intensity.

Most navigate by the light of the moon and stars, but bright lights can disorient them, leading to collisions with buildings. Outdoor lights also attract swarms of insects that can distract and disrupt migration patterns. To help protect these birds, we’re asking residents, businesses, and building owners to participate in Lights Out Louisiana tonight by:



Turning off unnecessary lights nightly from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Dimming or redirecting exterior lights downward and closing blinds to reduce glow.

Using motion sensors and warmer bulbs (<3000K) when lighting is needed.

Even small changes can make a big difference, especially during peak migration nights like tonight!

For more information, visit LWF's Lights Out Louisiana page here.