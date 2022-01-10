Annual Sheriff's scholarship application is open

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the academic year 2021-2022 is now underway.

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program.

Scholarships of a maximum of $500 each will be awarded to graduating high school students from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Honorary Membership Program.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Sheriff of the parish of the applicant’s permanent Louisiana residence by April 1st. Further, applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application.

The award will only be paid for attendance at institutions of higher learning within the state. All scholarship winners will be announced by May 1st of each year.

For more information go here: lsa.org/public/scholarship.aspx

You can mail completed applications to Attn: Public Information Office P.O. Box 3277 Baton Rouge, La 70802