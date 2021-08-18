Angola Prison Rodeo scheduled for October canceled

The Angola Prison Fall Rodeo has been canceled, The Department of Corrections announced Wednesday

The Cancellation is due to the recent statewide surge in COVID-19 cases, and out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of staff and prisoners, they say. The Fall Rodeo was scheduled for every Sunday in October. In addition, the arts and crafts fair that is part of the rodeo is also canceled.

Louisiana State Penitentiary staff will contact individuals who have already purchased tickets and issue refunds.

The Angola Prison Rodeo is the longest-running prison rodeo in the country. It first began in 1965 as a joint endeavor between offenders, prison employees, and civilians who live in Angola’s residential area. Today, its popularity has grown so large that the new arena accommodates more than 10,000 attendees.

The Department says they are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 surge, and will make decisions accordingly

