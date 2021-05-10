American Rescue Plan Money in Louisiana: Here's the breakdown

The U.S. Treasury today released the breakdown of how more than $350 billion in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds will be distributed.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments can spend the money to:

Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control;

Replace lost public sector revenue to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs;

Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses; and,

Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic on certain populations.

The money can be distributed to provide support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest-hit by the crisis. These funds also deliver resources that recipients can invest in building, maintaining, or upgrading their water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, officials say.

"Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments with a substantial infusion of resources to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger, more equitable economy as the country recovers. Within the categories of eligible uses, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet the needs of their communities," the treasury document states.

According to the document, recipients may use Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to:

Support public health expenditures, by funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff;

Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector;

Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic;

Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors; and,

Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet.

"Within these overall categories, Treasury’s Interim Final Rule provides guidelines and principles for determining the types of programs and services that this funding can support, together with examples of allowable uses that recipients may consider. As described below, Treasury has also designed these provisions to take into consideration the disproportionate impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency on those hardest-hit by the pandemic," the document states.

Here's the breakdown for the nation:

Louisiana is slated to receive $3,011,136,886.60. Louisiana's "non-entitlement units or local government" programs are slated to receive $315,493,318.00

And here's the break down for Louisiana, by parish.

Acadiana parishes are in BOLD:

Louisiana Acadia Parish $12,051,514.00

Louisiana Allen Parish $4,977,744.00

Louisiana Ascension Parish $24,591,343.00

Louisiana Assumption Parish $4,252,070.00

Louisiana Avoyelles Parish $7,797,501.00

Louisiana Beauregard Parish $7,283,353.00

Louisiana Bienville Parish $2,571,909.00

Louisiana Bossier Parish $24,675,836.00

Louisiana Caddo Parish $46,656,811.00

Louisiana Calcasieu Parish $39,515,058.00

Louisiana Caldwell Parish $1,926,455.00

Louisiana Cameron Parish $1,354,424.00

Louisiana Catahoula Parish $1,844,098.00

Louisiana Claiborne Parish $3,043,714.00

Louisiana Concordia Parish $3,740,835.00

Louisiana De Soto Parish $5,334,366.00

Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish $85,476,302.00

Louisiana East Carroll Parish $1,332,669.00

Louisiana East Feliciana Parish $3,716,749.00

Louisiana Evangeline Parish $6,486,587.00

Louisiana Franklin Parish $3,887,679.00

Louisiana Grant Parish $4,348,801.00

Louisiana Iberia Parish $13,563,659.00

Louisiana Iberville Parish $6,314,881.00

Louisiana Jackson Parish $3,058,087.00

Louisiana Jefferson Davis Parish $6,092,866.00

Louisiana Jefferson Parish $84,006,695.00

Louisiana LaSalle Parish $2,892,596.00

Louisiana Lafayette Parish $47,469,893.00

Louisiana Lafourche Parish $18,960,375.00

Louisiana Lincoln Parish $9,079,086.00

Louisiana Livingston Parish $27,346,613.00

Louisiana Madison Parish $2,127,103.00

Louisiana Morehouse Parish $4,831,483.00

Louisiana Natchitoches Parish $7,411,744.00

Louisiana Orleans Parish $75,780,898.00

Louisiana Ouachita Parish $29,772,649.00

Louisiana Plaquemines Parish $4,505,745.00

Louisiana Pointe Coupee Parish $4,220,798.00

Louisiana Rapides Parish $25,182,604.00

Louisiana Red River Parish $1,639,760.00

Louisiana Richland Parish $3,908,463.00

Louisiana Sabine Parish $4,639,187.00

Louisiana St. Bernard Parish $9,176,593.00

Louisiana St. Charles Parish $10,314,053.00

Louisiana St. Helena Parish $1,968,022.00

Louisiana St. James Parish $4,097,651.00

Louisiana St. John the Baptist Parish $8,320,585.00

Louisiana St. Landry Parish $15,951,624.00

Louisiana St. Martin Parish $10,378,345.00

Louisiana St. Mary Parish $9,585,270.00

Louisiana St. Tammany Parish $50,583,338.00

Louisiana Tangipahoa Parish $26,175,162.00

Louisiana Tensas Parish $841,829.00

Louisiana Terrebonne Parish $21,455,754.00

Louisiana Union Parish $4,294,220.00

Louisiana Vermilion Parish $11,559,314.00

Louisiana Vernon Parish $9,212,527.00

Louisiana Washington Parish $8,972,643.00

Louisiana Webster Parish $7,447,096.00

Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish $5,140,516.00

Louisiana West Carroll Parish $2,103,601.00

Louisiana West Feliciana Parish $3,023,901.00

Louisiana Winn Parish $2,700,689.00

Additionally, metro areas will receive funding.

Here's Louisiana's list:

Louisiana Alexandria $11,290,002.00

Louisiana Baton Rouge $79,966,896.00

Louisiana Bossier City $13,428,592.00

Louisiana Hammond city $5,242,946.00

Louisiana Houma-Terrebonne $23,348,003.00

Louisiana Kenner $13,833,851.00

Louisiana Lafayette $38,256,658.00

Louisiana Lake Charles $16,918,986.00

Louisiana Monroe $18,327,658.00

Louisiana New Orleans $311,742,151.00

Louisiana Shreveport $48,240,338.00

Louisiana Slidell $4,757,764.00

Louisiana Thibodaux $3,723,957.00