AMBER ALERT: Woman slain; small children missing

AMBER ALERT – Tangipahoa Parish

Tangipahoa Parish - Louisiana State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for 3-year-old Erin Brunett and 6-year-old Jalie Brunett who have been abducted. The children were last seen at 56044 N. Cooper Road in Loranger. They were abducted before 08:00 a.m. this morning.

Erin Brunett is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3’ tall and weighs about 32 pounds. It is unknown what type of clothing she was wearing when she was abducted.

Jalie Brunett is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 4’ tall and weighs about 58 pounds. It is unknown what type of clothing she was wearing when she was abducted.

An unknown white male is wanted for questioning for a domestic violence incident, which occurred at the time of the abduction and resulted in a homicide. He is believed to be driving a black 2012 Chrysler 200 with a Louisiana license plate bearing 859GML. There is no hubcap on the back right tire of the vehicle. There may be damage to the rear of the vehicle.

THE DRIVER OF THIS VEHICLE IS BELIEVED TO BE ARMED AND DANGEROUS. EXTREME CAUTION SHOULD BE USED.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Erin and Jalie Brunett should immediately contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-747-9696 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

WVUE in New Orleans is reporting that the girls' mother, 35-year-old Callie Brunett, was missing for over 24 hours before being found dead in her home on N. Cooper Road. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Her two small children, 6-year-old Jalie and 4-year-old Erin are “unaccounted for,” Sheriff Daniel Edwards said in a 10:34 a.m. press release. Detectives say Brunett’s car is also missing, described as a black 2012 Chrysler 200 with Louisiana license plate 859GML.

Detectives told WVUE that Callie Brunett's car is missing, described as a black 2012 Chrysler 200 with Louisiana license plate 859GML.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)Sheriff Edwards says Brunett was reported missing Tuesday and because her car was not at her house, her family did not believe she was home. Thursday morning, her father made entry into her home and discovered her body and her children missing.

WVUE reports that Sheriff Edwards asks anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the children or vehicle to contact Lt. Jacob Schwebel at 985-902-2037, or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa if you wish to remain anonymous. To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-554-5245.