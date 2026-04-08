Amber Alert for missing child canceled

UPDATE PER LSP: Ian Castellanos was located safe. The Amber Alert is canceled. Please remove the photos of him, and direct any questions to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Thank you for your assistance.

ORIGINAL: East Baton Rouge Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Baton Rouge Police Department for Ian Castellanos, who is believed to have been abducted by an unidentified black male. He was abducted at approximately 7:00 a.m. from 4650 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. LSP received the request to issue an AMBER Alert at approximately 8:18 a.m.

