AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH — Louisiana State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for 2-year-old Christopher Cooper, who was reported abducted late Tuesday night.

According to state police, Christopher was last seen at around 9:45 p.m. on September 30, 2025, traveling southbound on Interstate 55 near Kentwood in a white 2011 GMC Yukon. Christopher is a black male with brown eyes and short black hair. He is 3 feet 2 inches tall and weighs between 40 and 50 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and blue Crocs shoes.

James Mercier is a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Mercier was reported to be wearing black pants with no shirt and was seen carrying a white or gray shirt. Authorities believe both Cooper and Mercier are traveling in the white 2011 GMC Yukon with Mississippi license plate number PJT070.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Christopher Cooper and James Mercier to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 345-6150 or call 911.