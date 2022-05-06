Alligator blocking I-49 "booked" in Desoto Parish

An alligator blocking I-49 in Desoto Parish provided the sheriff's office there with the perfect opportunity to share some laughs.

The sheriff's office Facebook page made several posts on Friday morning, updating about a 10-foot alligator that decided to stop on I-49 near the Natchitoches Parish line to sunbathe.

At around 8:15 am, the sheriff's office began receiving calls regarding the "suspect blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 49."

"Various reports were received, stating that the suspect was somewhere between 10 - 13 feet tall. Sgt. Michael Dunn was dispatched to the scene. At that time, Dy. Mark Pierce informed the public of the blocked roadway and completely botched the spelling of the words "Natchitoches" and "Sunbathe." Several citizens spoke up in outrage, and the information was corrected," the post reads.

After successfully moving the alligator from the roadway, more pictures were shared of the reptile. One included a small "baggie" that may have been litter in the area. Desoto Parish deputies decided to add a bit more to the gator's story.

"Upon arrival, Sgt. Dunn was able to make contact with the suspect who appeared under the influence of an illegal substance. After several failed field sobriety tests, Sgt. Dunn was able to encourage the suspect to move to the side of the road so to not further impede traffic. K9 Rex was called upon to investigate, but swiftly declined to intervene. At this time, Sgt. Dunn was able to identify a plastic baggy on the suspect's person (which can be seen in the photos posted earlier.)"

After capture, the alligator, now known as 39-year-old "Mr. Al E Gator" was "booked" on charges of Obstruction of a Public Roadway, Possession of Schedule II (Meth) with Intent to Distribute, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, and Terrorism.

The sheriff's office provided a booking photo and details of the arrest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel