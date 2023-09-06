All seven escapees from Cottonport women's prison now back in custody

All seven women who escaped from the Cottonport jail this week are now back in custody.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office says they're still investigating what happened, but as of Tuesday evening all seven women were back in jail.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat said he would like to thank the LA Department of Corrections, the RLCC Chase Team, Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police, Cottonport PD, Moreauville PD, Louisiana State Police, and any other law enforcement agencies that assisted APSO in apprehending the fugitives. He said he would also like to thank the concerned citizens for the calls and information they provided.

The escapes were discovered early Tuesday.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana Department of Corrections / Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Chase Team and other local law enforcement agencies responded to assist in locating the escapees.

Seven women, ranging in age from 23 to 55 years of age, escaped. They were from Church Point, Slidell, Alexandria, Marksville, Jonesville and Cottonport.

They escaped by picking the lock on a fire door on a dorm. They then were able to find rides to various locations in Bunkie. Three were captured in Bunkie, and the four others were found elsewhere in the parish.