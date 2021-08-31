All interstate systems in Louisiana back open to trafic

All interstate systems in Louisiana have reopened to traffic following closures due to Hurricane Ida.

DOTD reported Tuesday that all travel lanes are clear of debris after crews finished clearing debris from I-10 and I-55 in the Baton Rouge and Hammond areas.

Officials ask motorists to keep travel lanes clear for the response efforts to areas affected by the storm.

"DOTD crews have worked around the clock to get all of Louisiana's interstates reopened, and I'm extremely grateful to them for their tireless work," said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. "But we still urge motorists to keep the interstates clear for emergency responders, as undue traveling could potentially burden emergency services. Check with your parish before returning because essentials like food, water and gas can be hard to come by and local, state and federal responders have already begun the recovery process. Let's all work together to recover from this storm."

Many other state roadways remain impacted by Ida and DOTD crews are working to clear them. Check 511la.org before traveling and check with parish officials before returning to impacted areas.

