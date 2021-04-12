Alexandria man arrested in theft of FedEx truck and trailer in Vernon Parish

An Alexandria man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a FedEx truck and semi trailer in Vernon Parish last month.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced on Monday the arrest of 39-year-old Gregory D. McVaugh of Alexandria.

The arrest is the result of a criminal investigation into the March 19, 2021 theft of a FedEx truck and semi trailer which occurred on Hwy 1146 in Rosepine.

At the time, deputies say, the driver reported that he had left the truck on the roadway to deliver a package which required him to travel down a residential driveway on foot. Upon returning to the roadway the driver discovered his truck and trailer had been stolen.

VPSO Deputies canvassed the area and located the stolen vehicle approximately two miles from it's last known location.

Detectives were provided surveillance video obtained from the vehicle by Fedex. It was also reported that a bag with personal protective equipment was stolen from the cab of the truck. The Sheriff's Office say that after the video was released to the media, McVaugh was identified as the person committing the theft of the truck.

VPSO Detectives worked jointly with Detectives from the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office to locate McVaugh in Alexandria but were unable to do so due to McVaugh working out of state. He turned himself into detectives at VPSO on April 12, 2021.

Deputies say that McVaugh indicated that he took the truck because he was aggravated that it was left in the roadway. McVaugh was charged with one count of Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of Theft.

Bond has not been set and McVaugh remains in the VPSO jail.

