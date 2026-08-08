Albertsons companies recall Taylor Farms items for possible Salmonella contamination

Albertsons Companies have issued a voluntary recall on four items containing jalapenos supplied by Taylor Farms due to an ingredient recall for possible Salmonella contamination.

Two salsa and two salad items were named in the supplier-initiated recall. The affected products contain jalapenos recalled by the Taylor Farms' distributor Direct Roots, due to their supply chain association with the ongoing FDA recall involving Coast Citrus Distributors.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged to not consume them. Instead, throw them away or return them to your local store for a full refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The four items were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Randalls and Tom Thumb stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:



Product Name

UPC

Size

Sell Thru Dates (if applicable, or Lot Code/Est. Number)

Store Banners

States

CHEFS KITCHEN FRESH SALSA

21660700000

Variable Weight

JUL 31 26 thru AUG 10 26

Jewel-Osco

IA, IL, IN

READYMEALS FRESH SALSA - READY2EAT

29487800000

Variable Weight

JUL 31 26 thru AUG 10 26

Jewel-Osco

IA, IL, IN

ROASTED CORN MAQUE CHOUX SALAD

29479400000

Variable Weight

AUG 3 26 thru AUG 10 26

Albertsons, Randalls, Tom Thumb

AR, LA, OK, TX

READYMEALS ROASTED CORN MAQUE CHOUX SALAD - READY2EAT

29479500000

Variable Weight

AUG 3 26 thru AUG 10 26

Albertsons, Randalls, Tom Thumb

AR, LA, OK, TX



Photo Examples of Labels:

Albertsons Companies Media