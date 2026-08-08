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Albertsons companies recall Taylor Farms items for possible Salmonella contamination

Albertsons recall
Albertsons Companies Media
Albertsons recall
Posted

Albertsons Companies have issued a voluntary recall on four items containing jalapenos supplied by Taylor Farms due to an ingredient recall for possible Salmonella contamination.

Two salsa and two salad items were named in the supplier-initiated recall. The affected products contain jalapenos recalled by the Taylor Farms' distributor Direct Roots, due to their supply chain association with the ongoing FDA recall involving Coast Citrus Distributors.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged to not consume them. Instead, throw them away or return them to your local store for a full refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The four items were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Randalls and Tom Thumb stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name
UPC
Size
Sell Thru Dates (if applicable, or Lot Code/Est. Number)
Store Banners
States
CHEFS KITCHEN FRESH SALSA
21660700000
Variable Weight
JUL 31 26 thru AUG 10 26
Jewel-Osco
IA, IL, IN
READYMEALS FRESH SALSA - READY2EAT
29487800000
Variable Weight
JUL 31 26 thru AUG 10 26
Jewel-Osco
IA, IL, IN
ROASTED CORN MAQUE CHOUX SALAD
29479400000
Variable Weight
AUG 3 26 thru AUG 10 26
Albertsons, Randalls, Tom Thumb
AR, LA, OK, TX
READYMEALS ROASTED CORN MAQUE CHOUX SALAD - READY2EAT
29479500000
Variable Weight
AUG 3 26 thru AUG 10 26
Albertsons, Randalls, Tom Thumb
AR, LA, OK, TX

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