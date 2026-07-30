Albertsons announces Back-to-School Nourishing Neighbors Campaign

Louisiana's Albertsons are part of the Back-to-School Nourishing Neighbors Campaign, a two-week in-store fundraising effort to help fight childhood hunger across Texas and Louisiana, the company announced.

Running July 27 through Aug. 10, the campaign brings together Tom Thumb, Albertsons and Randalls stores with CeeDee Lamb, Dallas pro football wide receiver, to help provide nutritious food for local children and families.

Every dollar donated at Acadiana/Baton Rouge Albertsons stores stays local, benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs and other nonprofits focused on child enrichment and food security in our own community, a release states.

“I’m excited to partner with Tom Thumb to keep kids fed and healthy this school year,” said Lamb, an Opelousas native. “As an athlete, I know how important nutrition is to performing your best, and that’s as true in the classroom as it is on the field.” The campaign is part of the Albertsons Companies Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors initiative. Customers can support the campaign at checkout by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, selecting $3, $5 or $7 donation, entering a custom amount at the pin pad, or giving cash or coins at donation boxes near the register. Customers who aren’t shopping in-store can also donate by scanning a QR code.

“At Tom Thumb, Albertsons and Randalls, we're committed to helping families put food on the table throughout the year, and back-to-school season is an especially important time,” said Bill Neve, Regional President of Operations at Albertsons Companies. “We’re grateful for CeeDee Lamb’s support and for the generosity of our customers and associates, whose donations will help children and families across our communities start the school year with the nourishment they need.”

Research shows that access to nutritious food can have a direct impact on academic performance. Children who regularly experience hunger often face challenges with concentration, memory, mood and motor skills, all of which play an important role in learning and development. *

Donations raised through the campaign will benefit local nonprofits focused on child enrichment and food security, including Boys & Girls Clubs chapters across the campaign’s operating areas, a release states.

"For many of the kids we serve, the food they get at the Club may be the only reliable meal between school breaks and weekends,” said Brian Slye, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas. “Thanks to the support of Tom Thumb, Albertsons, Randalls and the Nourishing Neighbors Campaign, we can send kids home with the snacks and food they need to stay nourished until they're back with us."