Alabama man working in Baton Rouge for Ida killed in crash

Baton Rouge Police say an Alabama man working in the city due to Ida was killed Sunday in a rollover crash on Interstate 12.

The Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Unit began investigating the fatal crash that occurred on September 19 in the 400 block of Interstate 12 around 6:00 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Deandre Gilmore.

Police say Gilmore was a passenger in a vehicle traveling west on Interstate 12 in the middle lane.

According to a report, the driver attempted to change lanes without noticing a vehicle next to him in the outside travel lane and he overcorrected. The vehicle slid sideways and, as a result, struck the inside barrier and rolled onto its passenger side.

Police say Gilmore, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The two other occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The department says that all three were in town from Alabama working due to Hurricane Ida.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

