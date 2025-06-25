Al Berard still teaching people how to fiddle through free YouTube lessons

LAFAYETTE, LA — In celebration of what would have been beloved Cajun musician Al Berard’s 65th birthday, his family and supporters proudly announce the digital release of "Al Berard Teaches Cajun Fiddle for Beginners" — a free instructional video series now available to the public on YouTube.

This heartfelt video collection, taught by Al Berard himself, is a tribute to his extraordinary talent as both a musician and educator. Designed for those interested in learning the basics of Cajun fiddle, the series serves as a living legacy — sharing the rich cultural traditions of Louisiana through one of its most passionate advocates.

“My dad was an incredible teacher,” said Maegan Berard Rankin, daughter of Al Berard. “I feel like, of all the things we’ve done to honor him, this might be the most important in terms of keeping his teaching memory alive. He was truly gifted at it, and people deeply connected with him through these lessons.”

Here's the first video in the series:

The video series is now available at no cost to the public:

LINK TO WATCH: https://bit.ly/4jMJ8Zw [bit.ly] or https://laurahuval.com/alberard [laurahuval.com]

This release also highlights the ongoing mission of the Al Berard Memorial Music Fund, established through the Community Foundation of Acadiana. The fund supports music education and cultural preservation in the Acadiana region — providing resources, scholarships, and opportunities for aspiring musicians to grow in their craft and stay rooted in Louisiana’s vibrant musical heritage.

To donate or learn more, visit: https://cfacadiana.org/alberard [cfacadiana.org]

A lifelong musician, composer, and cultural ambassador, Al Berard was a founding member of the acclaimed Basin Brothers Band and an influential figure in the preservation and promotion of Cajun music. His legacy endures through his recordings, compositions, and now, through digital education that brings his voice and passion to new generations.