Agents cite Slidell man for selling fish illegally

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Slidell man for allegedly selling fish illegally in St. Tammany Parish.

Agents cited Markeegan J. Gray, 22, of Slidell, for selling fish caught recreationally.

Agents received a complaint regarding a person offering fried fish plates from a residence in Slidell. Agents began investigating and found that he offered fish fry plates for $15 on social media on May 30.

An LDWF agent went to Gray’s residence and he admitted to catching the fish being offered for sale at the fish fry about two weeks beforehand in Lake Pontchartrain, according to a spokesperson for LDWF. Gray was cited and 104 speckled trout filets were donated them to a local charity.

Selling fish caught recreationally brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Gray will also be assessed with civil restitution totaling $1,625 for the speckled trout that he was selling illegally.

