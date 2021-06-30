AG Landry provides tips for children to be safe while online this summer

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry provided tips on how children can stay safe on the internet this summer.

With Summer in full swing and Louisiana children spending more time online, Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging families to educate themselves about cyber safety and security.

“Oversharing and bullying online can lead to embarrassing situations and dangerous predicaments,” said Attorney General Landry. “We must do all that we can to protect Louisiana’s children from those wishing to do harm.”

In order to help our State’s youth stay safe online this Summer, Attorney General Landry offers the following cyber tips:

Be Vigilant. Set complex passwords and keep them private. Regularly update your operating system and antivirus software. Remember that some free downloads can hide viruses or spyware.

Post Carefully . Do not trade personal pictures, share your location, or make inappropriate comments. Once it is posted online, it cannot be taken back.

Protect Your Identity. Use privacy settings to restrict who can see your posts and follow your profiles. Do not use screen names that reveal personal information. Do not to share your address, phone number, or school name.

Be Wary of New Acquaintances. Limit your online friends to people you actually know.Do not chat with strangers and do not open emails from people you do not know.

Do Not Meet Up With Strangers . Never agree to get together with someone you only met online. Never assume people online are being honest about their identities.

Report Suspicious/Uncomfortable Behavior . Do not respond to threatening emails, messages, posts, or texts; instead, tell an adult you trust about them.

. Do not respond to threatening emails, messages, posts, or texts; instead, tell an adult you trust about them. Stand Up for Cyberbullying Victims. Do not comment on hurtful or insulting posts and do not forward embarrassing photos or messages.

Attorney General Landry also urges parents and guardians to take a proactive role in their children’s cyber safety.

“Do not simply rely on software applications or device restrictions; know the websites they are visiting, the apps they are downloading, the people they are talking to, and the info they are sharing,” added Attorney General Landry. “Tell your kids to come to you if any situation online makes them feel scared, uncomfortable, or confused.”

For more ways to stay safe online, visit www.agjefflandry.com/cybersafety .

