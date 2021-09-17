After delay over virus policies, Superdome funds OK’d

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After a delay last month amid disputes over COVID-19 policies, Louisiana’s Bond Commission has approved financing for $28 million in improvements to the Superdome in New Orleans.

Republican leaders had stalled the Superdome financing and millions more for projects in New Orleans last month.

That happened after the city started requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19 to enter restaurants, gyms and indoor events — including Saints games.

The Advocate reports that the funding for the dome improvements and other New Orleans construction projects was approved Thursday.

Senate President Page Cortez, a Lafayette Republican and a member of the commission, said he was satisfied the team is working to not only refund money to season ticket-holders who object to the virus mandates, but also to ensure that those ticket-holders don’t lose their tickets in future years.

Cortez also praised the Saints organization for its efforts to help the area recover from Hurricane Ida, which hit Aug. 29.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel