Advocate: Many Louisiana parishes lost population

Nearly two-thirds of Louisiana parishes saw their populations dwindle last year, including several that were among the fastest-shrinking large counties in the country, according to new census estimates released Thursday and reported on by our media partners at The Advocate.

The new figures show that despite a slight uptick in the state’s population, which the Census Bureau attributed to international immigration, parishes across the state are still struggling to keep their residents from leaving for other parts of the country, the newspaper reports.

The largest increase was in Lafayette, which grew by about 3,760 people, a 1.5% increase that now has its population at 254,240.

Among the most notable declines was New Orleans, which saw its population slide by almost 2,470 people last year and nearly 20,700 people since 2020. About 28,400 people have left the city for other parts of the country, an exodus that has only partially been offset by immigration, The Advocate reports.

To read the Advocate's full article with all the details and an interview with a demographer who analyzes the results, click here.

