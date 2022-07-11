Advocate: Leges don't have the votes to override Edwards' vetoes

Louisiana’s Republican-led Legislature has become increasingly willing to challenge Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, but lawmakers don’t have enough votes to overturn his vetoes of their bills even if they call a special session on July 16, leaders told our media partners at The Advocate.

Legislators will know today if a special session will be called. It requires a simple majority of either legislative body: 20 senators or 53 House members.

But even if that happens, both Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee said in interviews that those who want to reverse the vetoes lack the two-thirds support needed to override in both chambers, 26 in the Senate and 70 in the House, the Advocate reports.

