Advocate: Kori Gauthier died from drowning, coroner says in early report

Kori Gauthier, the LSU student whose body was found in the Mississippi River near Reserve following a nearly weeklong search, died from drowning, our media partners at The Advocate report, citing a preliminary ruling from East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office emphasized that its finding was preliminary and was subject to change, and did not say what led them to that preliminary conclusion.

Gauthier was reported missing last week after her car was found empty and running on the Mississippi River Bridge. A body was found in St. John the Baptist Parish Tuesday and it was confirmed that the body was Gauthier's on Wednesday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner is handling the case, The Advocate reports. Related testing, like toxicology, typically takes 4-5 weeks, the coroner said, and the autopsy report will be complete once all additional testing has been done.

Read more from The Advocate here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel