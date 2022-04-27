Accidental death reported at Westlake business

Deputies in Calcasieu Parish are investigating an accidental death reported at a Westlake business.

CPSO says at around 11:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to Phillips 66 in Westlake in reference to an accidental death.

The initial investigation revealed a contract worker was killed while unloading equipment. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, they say.

There is no further information was released. The name of the victim is not being released until notification of next of kin.

Foul play is not suspected, the death appears to be accidental.

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company headquartered in Houston Texas. According to the company's website, Phillips 66 processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally

