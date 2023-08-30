Watch Now
Acadian Ambulance deploys strike team to Florida for Hurricane Idalia

Posted at 9:56 AM, Aug 30, 2023
In preparation for Hurricane Idalia's landfall in Florida, Acadian Ambulance has deployed strike teams with a total of 15 ambulances, 30 paramedics and EMTs, and five support staff including a mechanic.

The company tells us that medics from across Acadian's four-state operations are participating in this deployment to support evacuations and post-storm emergency response.

Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing transportation and medical service to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

It is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services, and its sister division, Acadian Air Med, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems.

