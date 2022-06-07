A new King or Queen of Louisiana seafood will be crowned

A new King or Queen of seafood in Louisiana will be crowned Tuesday night in Lafayette

A dozen chefs from across the state will represent their areas and restaurants in the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. Three of those chefs are representing the Acadiana area.

A winner will be chosen tonight, June 7 at the competition which is being held at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. The winner will represent the state in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on August 6, 2022. Additionally, the new King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood will represent Louisiana at promotional events in the state and around the country.

Each chef will have one hour to prepare a dish featuring Louisiana seafood and present it to the judges.

The chefs competing for the title are as follows:

Ryan Cashio; Cajun House & Catering, LLC; Laplace (First-time Competitor)

Amanda Cusey; The Villa Harlequin; Lake Charles (First-time Competitor)

Russell Davis; Eliza Restaurant & Bar and JED’S Local Louisiana Po’boys; Baton Rouge (First-time Competitor)

David Dickensauge; Tsunami; Baton Rouge (Competed in 2014, 2015)

Ben Fidelak; Mariner’s Restaurant; Natchitoches (Competed in 2017, 2020)

Ryan Gaudet; Spahr’s Seafood; Des Allemands (Competed in 2015, 2016)

Kyle Hudson; Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine; Baton Rouge (First-time Competitor)

Karlos Knott; Bayou Teche Brewing & Cajun Saucer; Arnaudville (First-time Competitor)

Brett Monteleone; Junior’s on Harrison; New Orleans (First-time Competitor)

Amy Sins; Langlois; New Orleans (Competed in 2016, 2019, 2020)

Joshua Spell; Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse & Oyster Bar; Crowley (First-time Competitor)

Grant Wallace; Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse; New Orleans (First-time Competitor)

To be eligible to compete, a chef must be the executive chef of a free-standing Louisiana restaurant belonging to the Louisiana Restaurant Association.

Confirmed judges for the 2022 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off include Chef Edgar “Dooky” Chase IV and Celeste Chachere.

The public can attend the event by purchasing tickets.

A summer-long EatLafayette campaign will kick off at tonight's competition with the Taste of EatLafayette event. It will be held in conjunction with the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.

The tasting event, they say, offers a chance to sample the cuisine from some of the restaurants participating in EatLafayette while watching chefs from around the state to compete for the title of Louisiana Seafood King/Queen.

The EatLafayette Event begins at 5:30 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel