A Crash In The Rapides Parish Area Results In Two Fatalities

About 12:50 p.m. on April 26, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 28 East at Louisiana Highway 115. Two people died in this crash: Joshua Legros, 25, from Iowa, and Steven Lewein, 51, from Mansura.

Legros was driving a 2016 Ford Transit Van when he was stopped at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 28 East and Louisiana Highway 115. After turning left onto Louisiana Highway 28 East, Legros didn't yield to a commercial vehicle in the eastbound lane. Consequently, Legros' vehicle was struck by the commercial vehicle.

As a result of these injuries, Legros was pronounced dead at the scene along with his passenger, Lewein. A minor injury to the commercial driver resulted in his hospitalization. Toxicology samples were collected as part of routine testing.

Drivers are urged to remain vigilant while driving. Failure to remain alert while driving can be fatal.

More information about crashes by Parish can be found HERE.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel