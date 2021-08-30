911 down in New Orleans as Ida exits the state

911 is currently down in New Orleans according to the Orleans Parish Communication District

The District says that those who find themselves in an emergency should go to their nearest fire station or find the nearest officer for assistance.

Once the 911 system issue is resolved, the District says they will update the public.

Follow the Orleans Parish Communications District-OPCD Facebook Page for those updates.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell reported on Sunday that the entire city of New Orleans was without power as Ida continued to bring high winds and flooding rains to the area.

Entergy says their teams are working to return power to the city with self-generated sources of power.

Backup generators are also being used to power drainage pumping stations and to pump drinking water into the city.

The power loss also effected the sewer pumping stations

