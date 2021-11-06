90-year sentence tossed in 2019 Mardi Gras bicyclist deaths

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana appeal court has tossed out the 90-year sentence for a drunk driver who struck nine bicycle riders near a Mardi Gras parade route for the Krewe of Endymion in 2019, killing two of them.

The state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal said the judge who sentenced Tashonty Toney failed to sufficiently spell out the reasons for handing out consecutive maximum sentences following Toney's guilty plea.

The ruling said that left appellate judges with no way to adequately review Toney's argument that the total sentence was excessive.

The ruling sent the case back to the criminal court in New Orleans for a “meaningful sentencing hearing.”

