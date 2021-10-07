9-year-old hit by dump truck after exiting school bus in Plaquemines Parish

A 9-year-old was struck by a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon after exiting a school bus Wednesday afternoon near Belle Chase.

State Police say on October 6, 2021, shortly after 4:00 p.m., Troopers responded to an injury crash involving a juvenile pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 23 near Danos Lane.

The crash seriously injured a 9-year-old child.

An investigation by state police revealed a school bus was stopped in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 23 with the stop signs extended and flashing lights activated.

While stopped, a 9-year-old student exited the bus and was walking away from the roadway. At the same time, a dump truck, driven by 61-year-old Gregory Valentine of Donaldsonville, approached the rear of the school bus, but failed to come to a stop., they say.

Valentine allegedly swerved to the right onto the northbound shoulder to avoid the school bus, but struck the 9-year-old child.

State Police say The 9-year-old child suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment on the part of the Valentine is not suspected, however a voluntary blood sample was collected and standard toxicology test are pending.

Valentine was charged with Negligent Injuring, Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, and Driving with a Suspended License.

The crash remains under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel