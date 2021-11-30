85-year-old woman killed in Ascension Parish crash

An 85-year-old Prairieville woman was killed Monday night during a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 42 in Ascension Parish.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating the crash at 8:00 pm on November 29 at the intersection of LA Hwy 42 and Joe Sevario Road.

The crash claimed the life of 85-year-old Donna Patterson of Prairieville.

State Police say an initial investigation revealed the crash occurred when a vehicle, in which Patterson was a front seat passenger, was traveling north on Joe Sevario Road.

For reasons still under investigation, troopers say the driver of Patterson's vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and traveled into the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 42. Their vehicle was struck by another traveling east on LA Hwy 42.

Despite being properly restrained, troopers say Patterson sustained fatal injuries.

Both drivers were also properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

