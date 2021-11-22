8-year-old passenger killed in three-vehicle crash on La Hwy 1

State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Avoyelles Parish that claimed the life of an 8-year-old passenger.

The crash occurred at 7:45 a.m. Monday on Louisiana Highway 1, a Troop E spokesperson says.

The investigation revealed that a Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on Hwy 1 and stopped as it approached a private drive in order to make a left hand turn. For reasons under investigation, a northbound commercial vehicle failed to stop as he approached the stopped vehicle. As a result, the commercial vehicle rear-ended the car. After the initial impact, the Hyundai entered the southbound lane and was struck by a southbound Ford F-150.

State Police say the drivers of the commercial vehicle and the Ford were restrained and weren't injured. The driver of the Hyundai and two juvenile passengers, who were restrained, sustained moderate injuries and were taken to an area hospital. A third passenger, who was also restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. State Police say distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in Louisiana, and LSP urges all motorists to stay alert while driving.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel