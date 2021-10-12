$750 million in direct FEMA payments for Ida so far

More than 500,000 applications for direct aid for Ida survivors have been approved by FEMA so far, officials say.

That amounts to more than $750 million paid out to survivors. FEMA is still paying hotel bills for 7,400 survivors. The SBA has approved more than $420 million in loans.

Here are the stats as of today:

FEMA Aid to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida



FEMA has Approved 519,070 Applications for Assistance providing a total of $750,092,791 direct assistance to LA Survivors of Hurricane Ida

FEMA continues paying for hotel stays for over 7,400 Louisiana households displaced by Hurricane Ida

FEMA continues warning people about Fraud & Scams

For more information, click here.

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)



Claims filed in Louisiana as of Oct. 12, 2021 Total 13,612

Total paid in claims to Individuals/Households to date is $171 million

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)



SBA has provided $424.7 million in disaster loans for more than 8,721 homeowners, renters, and businesses.

USACE – Blue Roof Program



USACE Blue roof program installations as of 10/11/2021 total 24,544

This is over 70% of the valid requests approved by USACE thus far

The Blue Roof program is cost free to homeowners

The deadline to sign up for this Program is this week - Thursday, Oct. 15

For info on the Blue Roof Program, click here.