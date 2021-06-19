6 shot, 2 killed in shooting after concert early Saturday in Baton Rouge

Two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting early Saturday after a concert in Baton Rouge, our media partners at The Advocate report.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2 .m. after the Capital Park Bar and Grill closed. Police say an argument broke out among several people leaving the bar in an adjacent lot used as overflow parking.

During the fight, police say multiple people began shooting. Six were struck; four were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

25-year-old Kyren Walton and 20-year-old Ladarius Alexander died from gunshot wounds, police say.

Police have not yet identified any suspects involved.

Read more from The Advocate.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel