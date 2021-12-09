6-month suspension for lawyer in high-profile police cases

NEW ORLEANS — A prominent Louisiana civil rights lawyer has been suspended for six months.

State Supreme Court records show the suspension was ordered Tuesday for Ronald Haley.

The ruling said Haley admitted to violating professional conduct rules.

Among the allegations investigated were complaints that Haley had inappropriately attempted to settle a malpractice claim and failed to return a client’s file upon request.

Haley's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

An attorney for Haley told our media partner's at The Advocate that Haley was young and inexperienced when he made the mistakes.

Haley's high-profile clients include the family of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist whose death in state police custody has prompted a lawsuit and a federal investigation.

