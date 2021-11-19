40,000 dosage units of heroin seized in West Baton Rouge, New Mexico man in custody

PORT ALLEN — A West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office's traffic stop led to a seizure of four kilograms of heroin or 40,000 dosage units, according to WAFB.

Police say they saw a vehicle traveling on US Highway-190 that committed a traffic violation near Port Allen.

According to the report, the traffic stop and investigation led to the seizure of four kilograms of heroin after it was discovered concealed in the rear seat.

The driver of the vehicle, was 24-year-old Felipe Fuentes of New Mexico.

Fuentes was arrested and booked on the following charges:

Improper lane usage Illegal window tint Possession of schedule I in excess of 400 grams



Deputies were able to rid 40,000 dosage units of this deadly drug from communities, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel