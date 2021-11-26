4 people killed in Lafourche Parish crash Thanksgiving Day

RACELAND — Four people are now deceased from a crash that happened Thanksgiving Day on U.S. Highway 90 in Lafourche Parish.

The crash claimed the lives of 54-year-old Barbara Guidry of Wiggins, MS, 35-year-old Catlin Leboeuf of Wiggins, MS, 31-year-old Dustin Moore of Raceland, and 30-year-old Michelle Moore of Raceland.

Police say Guidry, who was driving a 2019 KIA Optima, was stopped on LA Hwy 182 at the intersection with U.S. Hwy 90. At the same time, a 2017 Ford F-250, driven by Dustin Moore, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90.

Guidry allegedly failed to yield while approaching traffic, entered the intersection, and was struck by the Ford. After the collision, the Ford overturned causing the front occupants, Dustin and Michelle Moore, who were unrestrained, to be ejected, police say.

Despite wearing seat-belts, Guidry and the rear passenger of the KIA, Leboeuf, suffered fatal injuries, too.

A front passenger in the KIA and rear passenger in the Ford were properly restrained and transported with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Police say drivers should always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Obeying all traffic laws, ensuring all occupants are properly restrained, and never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted can often mean the difference between a safe drive and one that ends in tragedy.

Troop C has investigated 39 fatal crashes resulting in 49 deaths in 2021.



