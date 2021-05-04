4-month-old dies from injuries received in Mississippi chase

The 4-month-old injured Monday during a police pursuit that ended in Mississippi has died.

The Biloxi Police Department says that the child, who was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon following the pursuit, died from unspecified injuries.

The child was taken from his home in Baker on Monday, May 3, by 30-year-old Eric Derrell Smith who fled from police after killing two people at that residence.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office identifed the two killed as Smith's ex-girlfriend, Christin Parker, 32, and her nephew, Brandon Parker, 26.

Smith led police on a pursuit eastbound on I-10 in Mississippi that ended near mile marker 40 in Harrison County. There, officials said Smith was involved in a shootout with police.

According to reports, Smith was holding the 4-month-old while firing a gun at police during the pursuit.

Smith was killed during the shootout, according to the Biloxi Police Department.

Read more from the Advocate, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel