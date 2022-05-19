$39 billion state budget quickly passed by state Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A $39 billion state operating budget that seeks teacher pay raises and a down payment on a proposed $2.5 billion bridge across the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge has won state Senate approval.

The budget passed the Senate 38-0 on Wednesday with little discussion.

The House-passed bill must now go back to the state House for approval of Senate changes.

Officials said the bill seeks a $1,500 annual raise for teachers and a $750 raise for school support personnel. It also would direct $300 million toward the proposed Baton Rouge bridge.

