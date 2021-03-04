33 legislators sign letter asking Edwards to reopen Louisiana

33 legislators have signed a letter asking Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to end mandates in Louisiana in place due to COVID-19.

The effort was led by State Representative Rick Edmonds of East Baton Rouge who acquired signatures from Louisiana Legislators on a letter asking Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to end occupancy limits on businesses and to end the statewide mask mandate.

“With access to vaccinations on the rise, hospitalizations on the decline, and a variety of better treatment options, now is time to end the mandates,” said Edmonds.

In the letter the legislators stated they are thankful for the progress that the state has made recently. They believe that with mandates lifted that businesses will continue to address "capacity issues and enforcement of other virus safety precautions" saying that they will be "done safely and professionally without any additional government mandates."

The letter thanked Governor Edwards for his continued leadership in ensuring that Louisiana is healthy, safe and prosperous.

Legislators from Acadiana signed on the letter include: Blake Miguez, Beryl Amedee, Julie Emerson, Philliph DeVillier, John Stefanski and Troy Romero.

A copy of the letter can be viewed below:

