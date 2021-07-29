3-year-old killed Wednesday night in North Louisiana drive-by shooting

A three-year-old was killed Wednesday night during a drive-by shooting in North Louisiana.

According to KSLA, the incident took place around 11:00 pm on July 28 at a home in the 700 block of Plum Street in Minden in Webster Parish.

Police say that the shooter fired multiple rounds at the residence with one round striking the child. The boy was rushed to Minden Medical Center where he later died.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Police tell KSLA that two people of interest have been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Minden Police Department.

