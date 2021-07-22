211 launching Opioid Crisis Referral Program with help of United Way

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Health to connect communities affected by the opioid crisis with help and resources.

Calling 211 or texting the keyword OPIOID to 898-211 allows those in need to work with 211’s specialists to find local resources.

“United Way of Southwest Louisiana updates the resource database in 211 around the clock,” said Denise Durel, President and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana, in a press release. “This makes 211 the perfect vehicle to assist Governor Edwards with the third part of his Opioid Response Plan where he wants to increase access to treatment services for those suffering from this national health crisis.”

The United Way says that nearly 40 percent of Louisiana’s 1,140 drug overdose deaths in 2018 were attributed to opioids.

Texting OPIOID to 898-211 or calling 211 gives individuals information about local services in or near their zip code for detox, treatment and other supportive services with the ability to opt-in for live crisis intervention text support, according to the United Way.

211 can also assist callers with information and local resources for most needs including food, disaster assistance, crisis counseling, healthcare or job training.

“Healthcare is important for everyone in our community and the opioid crisis is a healthcare crisis that does not discriminate. In our work, we see it tear families apart and destroy lives of all types of people no matter their age, race or status in society,” says Durel. “211 can help someone take that first step of asking for help. Specialists are trained to assist them and they’re not there to judge. We hope people will take this step and help their families move forward by finding the right resources.”

