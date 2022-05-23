Watch
14-year-old boy arrested in 16-year-old shooting death

Posted at 6:07 AM, May 23, 2022
According to the Advocate, Lafayette Police report a 14-year-old boy was arrested Sunday for second-degree murder after a shooting a 16-year-old girl.

At approximately 6:30 pm, Lafayette PD responded to a shooting in the 600 block of E. Willow Street. The officers found the 16-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest, police said. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the victim and the 14-year-old boy were sitting inside a parked vehicle when he discharged a pistol and shot her in the chest.

The suspect was charged with second-degree murder, and he is booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center. Lafayette PD said that the investigation is still ongoing.

