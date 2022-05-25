13-year-old in custody, accused of shooting Louisiana deputy

WALDHEIM, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a 13-year-old boy is accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy who was investigating a burglary.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Kenneth Doby was shot about 3 a.m. Wednesday in Waldheim, north of Covington, after a suspected business burglary was reported there.

News agencies report that Doby was shot in the back during a struggle. Sheriff Randy Smith says it looks like Doby is going to have a full recovery.

Sgt. Suzanne Carboni says the boy was arrested on seven charges including attempted first-degree murder, resisting a police officer with force or violence, and burglary.

