12-year-old fatally shoots armed man who threatened his mother: East Feliciana Sheriff

A 12-year-old in East Feliciana Parish shot and killed an armed burglar after he threatened the boy's mother during a home invasion, several media outlets report.

According to The Advocate, 32-year-old Brad LeBlanc of Vidalia was armed with a pistol when he encountered a woman outside of her home east of Clinton on Wednesday. LeBlanc forced the woman inside the house and a struggle broke out between them.

The woman's 12-year-old son, who has not been identified, shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle in fear for his mother's life, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffrey Travis said. LeBlanc was pronounced deceased later at an area hospital.

"I don't know what you tell a kid like that," said Travis, who told WAFB that he has been in close contact with the boy's mother, and that she has taken steps to get him the help he needs. "The mother is understanding that he's going to need some treatment and need to talk to people and helping him understand that he's a very normal person that was put in an abnormal situation."

Travis said the sheriff's office currently has neither physical evidence from the scene or witness testimony that would incriminate the 12-year-old, and "at this time, we have no plans to bring charges against" him.

The sheriff's office investigation is ongoing, and at its conclusion the case will head to the District Attorney's office.

Read more from WAFB and The Advocate.

